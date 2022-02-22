Bee swarm kills elderly man in Amuru

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A swarm of bees has killed an elderly man in Arii village, Labala sub county, Amuru district. Alfred Labalpiny, the Pabbo sub county LC 3 chairperson identifies the deceased as Nelson Opwonya, 75, a resident of Atiak Pawiro in Atiak sub county.

According to Labalpiny, the bees attacked Opwonya a short distance from the nearby stream where he had taken a bath on Monday evening. He says that Opwonya who could not run succumbed to injuries in the night while his family was making preparations to take him to hospital.

Joseph Onekgiu, the Vice-Chairperson Labala Parish says a group of children provoked the bees that had pitched camp on a nearby tree. He however says that the children managed to escape but the elderly man could not run for his dear life as he fell down.

The deceased had gone to the area to visit his nephew. In December last year, a swarm of bees also stung to death one man and injured seven others in Agoro trading centre, Lamwo district during a monthly market.

URN