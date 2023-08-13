Bayern sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur

Berlin, Germany | Xinhua | Bayern Munich have completed the signing of England international striker Harry Kane from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

The 30-year-old, who will wear the number nine, has penned a four-year deal with the record German champions.

“Welcome to Munich, Harry Kane! We are very happy about this top-class newcomer. The transfer required tenacity, determination and perseverance – a big compliment to everyone involved at FC Bayern in these negotiations, with our CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen at the helm. Harry Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but will also be good for the entire Bundesliga,” said Bayern president Herbert Hainer.

Kane is Tottenham’s and England’s all-time record goalscorer, having scored over 300 goals for club and country. Debuting for Spurs in 2009, he made 435 appearances for the club, scoring 280 goals and laying on 64 assists.

“I’m very happy to be part of FC Bayern now. FC Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I’ve always said that I want to move and prove myself at the highest level in my career. FC Bayern is characterized by its winning culture, it feels very good to be here,” Kane told the club’s official homepage.

Bayern’s new arrival made his England debut in a friendly against Lithuania in March 2015, coming off the bench to replace Wayne Rooney and netting a debut goal just 80 seconds later.

Bayern will kick off their season with the Super Cup clash against RB Leipzig on Saturday, before traveling to Werder Bremen for the Bundesliga curtain-raiser on August 18.

Been an incredible welcome for me and my family in Munich in the last 24 hours! Buzzing to have signed for such a massive club with an incredible history, can’t wait to get started! #miasanmia pic.twitter.com/4TjgCGJ70Z — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023