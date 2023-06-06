Battle for $100,000 set as 4 Ugandans enter Airtel’s The Voice Africa next phase

Lagos, Nigeria | THE INDEPENDENT | The first stage of The Voice Africa connected by Airtel climaxed over the weekend with a new twist to the group auditions where four Ugandans made it to the next stage of the race including, Desire Tusiimire, Ronnie Ssemujju, and Charles Ssekitoleko, who are on Coach Awilo Longomba’s team, Sharon Kyolinakyo is on Coach Jaydee’s team and 3 were eliminated. Each one of them is garnering to win the coveted $100,000/-.

Since its premiere in March this year, the vocal contest has showcased 7 great talents from each of the 14 Airtel Operating Countries including Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Madagascar, Chad, DRC, Malawi, Niger, Zambia, Seychelles, and the host Nigeria, with the aim of unlocking the potential of the youth by creating a platform that will help them to achieve their full potential which is in line with Airtel’s new tagline of ‘A Reason to Imagine’ that reaffirms the brand’s commitment of giving the youth a reason to imagine, and an opportunity to realize their full potential through platforms like The Voice Africa.

To advance to the duet battle stage, talents had to be selected by Coaches Yemi Alade, Awilo Longomba, Lady Jaydee, and Charles Locko Samba, to be on their teams. During this next phase, the best contender of the performing duo will be qualified for the live performances, where viewers will vote via different channels.

The Coaches now have their complete teams of four and will pair their talents to perform as a duet and then select their best talent who will qualify for the live auditions.

The recent episode featured the first vocal battle between Clive from Seychelles and Gigi from Malawi who sang ‘Beauty and the Beast’ by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson, Clive’s splendid performance earned him a save from Coach Yemi to the next phase of the contest.

Other battles were between, Jasmin from Rwanda and Koestarks from Congo who performed ‘Like I Do’ by Fireboy, which got Jasmin a vote from Coach Yemi to advance to the next stage. John Akpos from Nigeria proceeded to the next level after battling Shammah from Zambia when they performed ‘Eye Adaba’ by Asa, Gabon’s Georgia impressed Coach Yemi when she battled Rakotomavo from Madagascar, thus making it to the next level. Mercy from Kenya and Elvis from Nigeria sang Love” by Luther Vandross, Coach Yemi saved Mercy while Coach Locko selected Elvis to join his team. Christian and Latifah from Tanzania performed ‘God is a Woman’ by Ariana Grande, Coach Yemi saved Latifa while Coach Jaydee saved Christian and the final performance was between Diana from Madagascar and Clark McColl from Nigeria who sang ‘Beneath You Beautiful’ by Emile Sande and Labrinth, Coach Yemi saved Clark McColl.

The vocal musical reality show airs every week and the coming episodes will feature Coach Awilo, Coach Jaydee, and Coach Loko’s team. These will be broadcasted on cable TV, Free-To-Air, Airtel TV on Sundays at 8:00 pm on Sundays, and YouTube across the continent from March to September 2023 when the winner will be announced. The overall winner will walk away with the grand prize of 100,000 US dollars, Airtel goodies, and a recording contract.