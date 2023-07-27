Basalirwa offers to help resolve FDC fights

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Asuman Basalirwa, the President of the Justice Forum-Jeema political party and Member of Parliament for Bugiri Municipality has offered to mediate a conflict between Forum for Democratic Change-FDC senior leaders.

A conflict in the FDC spiralled into public view last week after a section of senior leaders led by Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, the spokesperson accused the President of the party Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi of accepting President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s money that was allegedly used during the 2021 presidential election.

Ssemujju, the Kira municipality MP also said that Nandala and Amuriat were organising internal party elections well knowing that they will divide the party if the wrangles had not been dealt with first.

Now in a letter that URN has seen, Basalirwa said Jeema, as a democracy-seeking organization, cannot look on when turmoil threatens to tear up tup the FDC. In a letter dated July 26 and written to Amuriat, Basalirwa says as a democracy seeking force of change, they have been keenly following developments in FDC and they remain concerned if these disagreements are not dealt with immediately.

“I seek your indulgence to have this matter amicably resolved for the good of the struggle and away from the public domain. Am cognizant of the internal conflict resolution mechanisms embedded in our respective political organisations, but I seek to buttress them by making myself available to offer a mediative role to resolve the impasse,” Basalirwa’s letter reads.

The letter also adds that a conflict within the opposition rank and file should concern everybody because it has the potency to demoralise the change-seeking forces.

“As the political opposition in Uganda, this state of affairs concerns all of us because the stability of FDC represents the stability of the entire opposition given our record in resisting the current undemocratic tendencies of our country. As the enemy gleefully takes advantage of the situation, we risk demobilizing and demoralizing the troops that have stood with us in all nooks and crannies, crosses and vexations for the last 3 decades of the NRM misrule,” Basalirwa’s letter reads in part.

Starting Saturday last week, the FDC kicked off the grassroots elections across the country. However, reports indicate that the exercise was abysmally attended. The party is set to have a National Council meeting in which the issue of elections and the money that was allegedly given to senior party officials is going to be discussed.

Ssemujju has in recent days told the media that there is no way the FDC can move on with Nandala and Amuriat as leaders. Efforts to speak to Amuriat by press time were fruitless.

URN