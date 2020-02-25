Barley farmers stuck as company halts purchase

Sebei, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sorghum growers in Sebei sub region are stuck with barley valued at Shillings 3.4 billion following the decision by Agro Ways Uganda limited to stop buying the crop. Agro Ways Uganda Limited was contracted by Nile Breweries to buy barley from farmers in Sebei sub region.

However, Agro Ways Uganda Limited has stopped buying the crop citing poor quality. Barley is a type of sorghum used for beer production. Joseph Oryem, the Coordinator and an Accountant Agro Ways in Kapchorwa district told Uganda Radio Network that the company stopped buying the crop because of the failure by farmers to follow the right procedures during planting and end up producing poor quality barley.

He says the company provided seeds to farmers but they failed to care for them and maintain them as expected, even after receiving training. Oryem however, called for calm as the company continues to assess the circumstances under which the barley failed to meet the required standard.

However, farmers have vowed not to grow any barley given the crisis they are facing, saying the company has backtracked on its promise to buy their products. Ivan Chepkurui, one of the biggest barley farmers in the region, says the company has disappointed farmers by refusing to buy their harvest after laboring a lot.

Winnie Chelimo, another farmer accuses the company of conning them when it came in 2018. He says the company promoted barley farming in Sebei sub region, which prompted them to embrace it and they now stuck with the barley.

Chelimo says that when the company noticed an increase in barley production in the region, they started misbehaving knowing that they have monopoly in the region.

George Chekurui, the Kapchorwa District Production Officer has condemned the decision of Agro Ways to stop buying barley. He warned farmers against rushing to the deal with companies without a formal contract.

Annet Cherotich, the Welfare and Social Service Secretary at Kapchorwa district local government accuses the company of undermining efforts of farmers involved in barley growing.

Stanly Gimadu Nangayi, the Gamogo Sub County LC V Councilor, says the district is devising means of helping barley farmers.

URN