Barcelona always dangerous, says Lewandowski

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski emphasized that he is fully focused on the clash against FC Barcelona after the German champions trashed Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday to advance into the Champions League quarterfinals.

The Pole led the Bavarians to a massive win after he scored twice. Lewandowski needed just 10 minutes to break the deadlock as he converted the penalty, while in the closing stages he made it 4-1 through a stunning header after Alvaro Odriozola’s perfect cross from the right wing. Bayern crushed Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate to secure their place in the Champions League quarterfinal.

“The important thing is that we played well in attack, scored goals and had fun on the pitch,” Lewandowski told Sky Sports after the game.

In the quarterfinal, Bayern will face Barcelona after the Catalans beat SSC Napoli. “Barcelona are always dangerous. They play great football. We should show our quality from the first minute. We have to remember this is just one game,” added Lewandowski.

The Polish forward is on the way to becoming the Champions League top scorer as he leads with 13 goals. The 31-year-old has a chance to break the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo, who found the net 17 times in the 2013/14 season.

“It’s not a goal for me. We have few more games in the knockout round and I am just happy when I score and create goals,” said Lewandowski.

The final tournament of the Champions League will be played in Lisbon. The clash between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich is scheduled for August 14.

