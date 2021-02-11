Bankers oppose planned cash withdrawal tax

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Bankers Association-UBA is petitioning the Central Bank to block the proposed taxation of cash withdrawals from the bank.

The proposal has drawn condemnation across sections of the public after the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development wrote to the Governor of the Bank of Uganda seeking views on the matter.

The bankers’ association says it was wrong for the Ministry of Finance not to involve the bankers since they were the ones who would implement the decision. Instead, the ministry chose to talk to the regulator, the Bank of Uganda. Interestingly, the Uganda Communications Commission as the regulator of the telecommunications sector was invited for the discussions along with the telecoms which was not the case with the banking industry.

The meeting was also attended by the Uganda Revenue Authority.

The letter to the governor among other things wants the bank to avail data on the types of withdrawals that are made over the counter and via automated teller machines for purposes of determining the tax.

The UBA says the services are already charged several taxes that amount to 15% and the burden of these is all largely transferred to the clients, making banking costly for the consumer.

UBA Executive Director Wilbrod Owor says they will make an official reaction which includes writing to the BoU about their view on the proposal especially because they were not consulted.

The current taxes are charged on the cost of withdraws. For example, if a bank charges a customer 1,000 Shillings for withdrawing cash, the government takes a total tax amount of 150 Shillings making the total cost to the customer 1,150 Shillings.

This time around, the proposed tax will be charged on the amount the customer will be withdrawing and could vary with the amount being withdrawn.

While the Ministry of Finance says the move will encourage cashless transactions like mobile and electronic banking, the statement has drawn threats from sections of the banking public to withdraw all their savings and find other alternative means of keeping it.

“Mobile Money withdrawals are subject to 0.5% excise duty but on the counter, agents and ATM withdrawals are not subjected to the same kind of tax”, the minister’s letter signed by the Acting Secretary to the Treasury Patrick Ochailap stated, adding that this would encourage cashless transactions, promote e-commerce, and improve tax compliance in addition to raising revenue.

Minister Matia Kasaija denied knowledge of the plans to introduce such a tax.

URN