Bank of Uganda says not at fault in Semwanga burial money case

Kampala, Uganda| GODFREY SSALI| Bank of Uganda (BOU) has defended itself in a suit filed against it over misuse of money at the late Ivan Ssemwanga’s burial, maintaining that it duly executed its duty in this matter and cannot be faulted for failing to take any action. The case came up after friends of Semwanga threw bundles of money in the grave last month.

Bank of Uganda’s legal department has filed a written statement of defence in the High Court saying that before the alleged incident, it had already taken steps to amend the BOU Act to include a clause that will criminalise any action that is deemed to be a misuse of currency notes and coins.

BOU stated that that in this financial year 2017/2018, The Bank of Uganda amendment Bill is one of the bills listed to be tabled before Parliament.

The central bank contends that the plaintiff Robert Ssenfuka who had dragged them to court accusing them of neglecting its mandate of protecting the legal tender, and sought damages thereof, is not entitled to any of the reliefs claimed, but his suit should be dismissed with costs.

The plaintiff Ssenfuka also sued a one Lubega Bahati as one of the berieved who allegedly buried Ssemwanga with money, and the Attorney General whom he wants to be compelled by court, to exhume the body and recover the money back to circulation.

This case file is before Justice Stephen Musota for determination.