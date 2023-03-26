Bank of Baroda MD resigns

Kampala, Uganda | THEINDEPENDENT | On March 16, the Board of Directors of Bank of Baroda (Uganda) Limited informed its shareholders and the general public that Raj Kumar Meena had resigned as the Managing Director of the Company effective 15th March 2023.

Raj Kumar Meena was appointed as Bank of Baroda Managing Director on April 01, 2020. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, a Post Graduate with Executive MBA in Human Resource Management and is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.