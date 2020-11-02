Banda business community comply with police directives, remain closed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Business operators in busy Banda area along Jinja road have adhered to police directives not to operate during the presidential nomination period.

Sunday evening and Monday morning, police visited different businesses in Banda along Jinja road and asked them not to operate for the two days of nominations for presidential candidates which are taking place at Kyambogo cricket ground.

Police say if there is no business going on in these areas, they will be able to do their security work without any disturbances.

According to the people in these areas, the businesses have not opened so as to avoid being disturbed by the security operatives.

Molly Nabukenya a boutique operator in Banda says that she has to obey what the police asked for because she knows that when police request, it is a command. Therefore, she couldn’t risk opening her boutique.

There is heavy deployment of police, local defense unit army(LDU) and army personnel who are moving up and down in Banda to ensure stability in the area.

Banda residents told Uganda Radio Network-URN that there are few members who wanted to open their business but they were warned by security against opening their shops.

Whereas most people stayed home, there are some who are moving around to monitor the security situation to see if it is possible to operate.

However, URN observed that there are some, especially those that offer secretarial services like typing and photocopying that are operating behind closed doors quietly serving their cients.

Isaac Muhindo who works on students research told URN that he doesn’t see the reason why people should have closed their business if they are peaceful and not causing any chaos.

Business around these areas include, restaurants, stationery, salons, boutiques, libraries, mobile money agencies, boda boda cyclists, supermarkets, garages, car bonds and light manufacturing.

Due to heavy deployment and road blocks mounted along Jinja road and Banda, only people who are moving on foot are allowed to pass through and continue on their way.

