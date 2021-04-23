Bamugemereire report on land to be turned into law-Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has said that the report that was compiled by the Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters led by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire will be studied with a view of turning its recommendation into law in a bid to streamline land issues in the country.

In a press statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit, Museveni who was speaking to Members of Parliament at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi said the report that was handed to him last year will be studied by the new cabinet with a view of tackling the issue of land management in Uganda.

“The new Cabinet will study the report and write a white paper in response. The report shall be taken back to the public to feed in their views before implementation,” Museveni said while contributing to a paper delivered by Bamugemereire, to the NRM MPs-Elect.

The paper titled the ‘Commission of Inquiry into the Effectiveness of the law, policies and Processes of Land Acquisition, Land Administration, Land Management and Land Registration in Uganda’ gave an overview of the key findings and recommendations of the land inquiry.

According to Museveni, the report, once implemented, shall cure both current and historical land problems which have existed since the colonial era citing the mailo land that the British gave to chiefs and their collaborators in areas of Buganda and Bunyoro.

“I think, this report shall help us to dismantle the old and barbaric laws that for long have hard-pressed our people please help me to stabilize the situation once and for all, “he said.

Museveni added that the commission’s report gives the government a soft landing to handle cases of eviction, tackling wetlands management, road reserves provisions when connecting water pipes, laying cables of any kind and passing electricity installations.

“Industrial revolution in the country has enabled land to have value. I want to thank Justice Bamugemereire and the team for the findings into the land issues that have affected many people in the country,” he said.

NRM MPs-elect has been at Kyankwanzi since April 7 with the party allegedly preparing them for the task of legislation. The meeting that is expected to among others choose who will be the speaker of the 11th Parliament is expected to end next week on April 29.

*******

URN