Bamasaba cultural institution speaker tasked to account for UGX 14m

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Inzu Ya Masaba Cultural Institution, Nelson Wedayila has up to one week to account for 14 million Shillings he reportedly received to facilitate the traditional circumcision ceremonies, two years ago.

Geoffrey Wepondi, the General Secretary of Bamasaba Cultural Institution says that the money was raised by local governments in the region to facilitate the launch of the circumcision ceremony at Mutoto cultural site in 2018. Mbale and Sironko districts contributed five million Shillings each, while Bududa district, contributed four million Shillings.

According to Wepondi, they entrusted Wedayila in his capacity as the Speaker of Inzu Ya Masaba to withdraw the money from DFCU Bank for the purchase of animals and other activities at the event.

He, however, says Wedayila withdrew the money and put it to personal use.

Mathias Nabuteri, the Inzu Ya Masaba Deputy Prime Minister, says that they have given Wedayila one week to refund the money or face arrest. But Wedayila says he doesn’t handle money in the cultural institution, and that all accusations against him are meant to intimidate him to abandon his resolve to push the incumbent Umukuka Bob Mushikori out of office following the expiry of his term of office.

The accusations against Wedayila come a week after he announced the election of Jude Mudoma as the new head of the Bamasaba Cultural Instution. Wedayila claimed a section of Bamasaba clan heads had convened at Bungokho Mutoto sub-county headquarters and elected Mudoma as Mushikori’s successor.

Mushikhori has dismissed the election as a sham, saying his successor will be elected in November, in line their constitution.

