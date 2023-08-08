Bail for Kaweesi murder suspects delayed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two suspects standing trial for the murder of former Police Spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi will have to wait a little longer for the determination of their bail applications. Sheikh Abdu Rashid Mbaziira, also known as Absu Sewajja and Muhammad Buyondo Jamir Walukaga applied for bail in relation to the charges of aggravated child trafficking.

They are jointly charged with Higenyi Aramanthan Noordin, also known as Taata Abdullrazack. The suspects, who have spent the last six years in prison appeared on Monday before Justice Richard Wejuli Wabwire for the mention of their case. However, the Prosecution led by State Attorney, Marion Ben Bella told the court that they need to verify the documents presented by the sureties for the accused persons.

The Investigating Officer wrote to the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) to verify the Identity Cards, but they are yet to receive feedback. The charges against Mbaziira and Higenyi involve their activities between 2016 and March 19th, 2017, in Busia district, where they are accused of recruiting, transporting, and harboring three children aged between three and 11 years to Namasengere village, Kyampisi Sub-county, Mukono District, for the purpose of exploitation.

The Prosecution further contends that the accused, along with others still at large, conspired to commit felonies involving aggravated trafficking of children across various districts, including Busia, Mayuge, Mukono, and Bushenyi. Following the murder of Andrew Felix Kaweesi, police discovered 14 children aged between one and 16 years old at Mbaziira’s home. Among these children were the three who are biological children of Higenyi and Zaituni Irali alias Kobudingye Subira and Abdugafaru Kadisi.

The Prosecution alleges that these children were taken without the mothers’ consent and suspects that the accused were involved in mobilizing and indoctrinating them to join the rebel Allied Democratic Forces-ADF, a designated terror group in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. In their bail application, Mbaziira and Higenyi maintain that the children found with them are their own.

They claim that although they were granted bail by Lady Justice Lydia Mugambe on the murder charges on September 11th, 2019, they were subsequently taken to Mukono Chief Magistrates Court on October 4th, 2019 for trafficking, leading to their continued imprisonment since March 2017. They assert their innocence and state that their families have suffered due to their prolonged imprisonment. The case has been adjourned to August 10th, 2023, for further proceedings.

