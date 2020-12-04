Bahrain approves new COVID-19 vaccine use

Manama, Bahrain | Xinhua | Bahrain’s health regulator on Friday announced the authorization of emergency use of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“Bahrain has approved the emergency use of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that will be used for high risk groups,” said the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA).

It added that the decision follows an intensive study that was conducted based on the results of the vaccine in terms of its safety and effectiveness.

“The approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will add a further important layer to the kingdom’s national COVID-19 response, which has strongly prioritized protecting the health of all citizens and residents during the pandemic,” said CEO of NHRA Mariam Al Jalahma.

For her part, Pfizer Gulf Cluster Lead Lindsey Dietschi, said that the emergency use authorization in Bahrain marks a historic moment in the fight against COVID-19.

“This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win,” she added.