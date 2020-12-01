Bad roads level the ground for all Nakasongola’s candidates

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The terrible state of the road network has hindered movement of all parliamentary candidates in Nakasongola district it their hunt for votes for 2021 general elections.

Nakasongola district has a total road network of 2,689.43 kilometers comprising of feeder and community roads.

However, most roads are now impassable following heavy rains and rising water levels of Lake Kyoga that have cut them off. The most affected sub counties are Lwampanga, Lwabyata, Nakitoma, Nabiswera and Wabinyonyi.

Bernard Ssekyanzi Kirya the National Resistance Movement candidate for Budyebo County Parliamentary race says that the poor road network has blocked access and in other areas you need to use longer routes to access some voters.

Ssekyanzi faults leaders in the district for not doing enough to lobby for road construction to ensure the movement of goods and services to spur development. Ssekyanzi says that once elected his focus will be on lobbying funds to construct more roads in his constituency to promote trade.

Ivan Kyeyune the NUP Parliamentary Candidate for Nakasongola County says that the area boasts no tarmac road heading to the community but only the highway and another stopping at the Nakasongola Barracks.

Kyeyune says that it is surprising the stones used for tarmacking highways in the country are dug in the district but the area is yet to get any tarmac road in the community.

Lydia Nalujja the FDC candidate for Nakasongola district Woman MP their cars are breaking daily over the bad roads and this is among the issues she intends to address in parliament once elected.

Hassan Kajura the LC 1 Chairman of Munami village says that they are completely cut off after the road connecting them to Nakasongola town was cut off by rising water levels of Lake Kyoga.

Samuel Musoke a resident of Munami village say the impassable road has affected fishing which is major economic activity in the area.

He hopes that candidates will prioritize the challenge once elected since they have witnessed the bad roads during campaigns.

Sam Kigula the LC 5 Chairman of Nakasongola district says that a quarter of entire road network was washed away by rising water levels at Lake Kyoga whereas other roads have been damaged heavy rains.

Kigula says that currently, they need over 200 million shillings for emergency measures to fix roads that have been cut off by rains. Kigula asked the government to improve roads in Nakasongola as a reward for their continued support during elections.

Nakasongola is expected to receive 1.4 billion shillings for road and engineering works in 2020/21 financial year

URN