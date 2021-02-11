BACK TO SCHOOL: P1 return June 7, Senior 1 on April 12

📌 Uganda 🇺🇬 back to school programme

▶ P1, P2 & P3 June 7

▶ P4 & P5 April 6

▶ P6, S3 & S5 April 6

▶ S1 April 12

▶ S2 May 31

▶ Tech schools March

▶ Universities marc

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education has released a detailed timetable for all classes to return to school after a year out of study due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule released today by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Sports Alex Kakooza, will ensure the academic calendar 2020-21 ends in July.

Most of the classes will resume after the March and April UNEB exams for PLE, O Level and A Level.

