Baboon mauls 11 months old boy in Nwoya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Game rangers in Murchison Falls National Park in Nwoya district are mourning the death their workmate’s 11-months-old baby who was mauled by a baboon on Saturday.

Isaiah Enyel Ibrahim was the son of Private Rogers Muluwe who is attached to Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Northern Bank headquarters in Murchison Falls National Park.

According to Muluwe, the baboon entered their barracks in the morning while they were attending the routine parade and attacked the infant killing him instantly.

He says rangers later pursued the primate and killed it.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa river region police spokesperson says the deceased’s father reported the incident to Nwoya central police station under SD ref 37/04/7/2020 and DEF 02/2020.

He says police recorded statements from eyewitnesses while the deceased’s body was taken to Anaka Hospital for postmortem and later handed over to the parents for burial.

Familiar with human beings, the olive baboons are the most common primates in Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda’s largest and oldest conservation area – covering 3,480sq km. It hosts 76 species of mammals and 451 birds.

