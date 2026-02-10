Babirye and Ssekibejja win Kabalaza Golf Open at Ebb Club

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Martha Babirye and Andrew Ssekibejja claimed the overall gross winners’ crowns at the third edition of the Kabalaza Golf Open Championship on Saturday at Entebbe Club. A total of 277 golfers from various golf clubs took part in this Entebbe Club season opener.

Babirye returned a sublime 241 strokes over 54 holes. “It’s always great to win here on this course, and this is a build-up for me to the Entebbe Ladies Open,” Babirye remarked in an interview.

Ssekibejja won the Men’s Gross crown by 1 stroke with a score of 217. “I intend to maintain this momentum, and it’s a good start for me in the year,” the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort golfer said.

The Kabalaza Golf tournament is organised independently by a group of golfers based at East Africa’s oldest golf facility. According to their captain, Michael Tumusiime, the group organises various golf society tournaments annually with the aim of impacting social change and developing the sport of golf.

Mary Louise Simpkins Memorial Golf Club Chairman Herbert Kamuntu was the overall men’s winner with a score of 43 points, while Mbarara Sports Club’s Faith Namara, conquered the ladies’ overall crown with 44 points.

The theme for the tournament was “Golf for a Purpose”, and the club members raised 7 million for the refurbishment of the caddy’s shade and refreshment facilities.

Phillip Kasozi, was the Pro catergory winner.

Collins Nuwagira, was the Best Golfer in Group A with 40 points while Francis Mukonyezi was Group B with 40 points on count back.

Brian Kivumbi was Group C’s best with 41 points on count back.

Evelyn Atukunda, was Ladies Group A winner with 37 points while Edrae Kagombe, won Group B with 42 points.

Peter Mayende and Harshittha Loganathan won the boys’ and girls’ categories, while Steven Kitamirike and Sue Knight won the men’s and ladies’ seniors titles.

The tournament was sponsored by MTN Uganda, Aquafina Uganda, Street Club, Numax Cinema Entebbe, Petro Uganda, Pinnacle Security.