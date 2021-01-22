Baba FM switched off ahead of Jinja results declaration

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Baba FM radio station was on Thursday night switched off ahead of the declaration of results for the Jinja City Mayoral race. The station has consistently been updating the public on the events that were transpiring at the tally centre since Wednesday, when polls were held.

But on Thursday, the Kiira region police spokesperson, Abbey Ngako said that the radio was being used to incite the public. Subsequently, Baba FM news reporter, Richard Mutoigo who was covering live the events at the tally centre was arrested for inciting the public.

One of Baba FM’s employees who spoke on condition of anonymity says that they did not receive any prior warning from authorities before the radio frequency was switched off.

The radio station management has not released any official communication concerning the radio.

This is the second radio station to be switched off under such circumstances. The first one being Busoga One FM which was switched off on January 14, 2021 over allegedly relaying

presidential results from the different polling stations within Busoga sub-region.

The Jinja city returning officer, Jenifer Kobutungi was yet to release the results of Wednesdays election by 8:00 pm on Thursday.

URN