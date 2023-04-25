Azawi releases new banger ahead of Blankets and Wine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Azawi, who will be doing her maiden performance alongside her entire Double Black band at the annual Blankets and Wine’s lifestyle event at the Lugogo Cricket Oval on April 30th, has released a new banger called, “Ten over Ten”.

“Ten Over Ten” is a vibrant and upbeat love song that showcases Azawi’s unique and soulful vocal style. The song’s production by Bangar Boi is also noteworthy, as it incorporates Afrobeats, dancehall, and pop elements to create a catchy and infectious rhythm.

The lyrics of the song are a testament to Azawi’s songwriting skills, as they are both poetic and relatable. She sings about the love of her life, who she rates ten over ten and perfect in every way. The song’s theme is one that many listeners will be able to identify with, and Azawi’s delivery is both heartfelt and authentic.

While it is somewhat surprising that Azawi has not yet released the song’s video, she may be waiting for the right moment to unveil it. It is also worth noting that releasing the song without the video may be a strategic move to generate buzz and anticipation for the forthcoming album.

It is exciting to hear that Azawi’s second album is in the works, and “Ten Over Ten” could indeed be the first track off the album.

Fans of Azawi will undoubtedly be looking forward to hearing more from her, especially after such a strong return with “Ten Over Ten.”

The song is a fantastic release from the Queen of Vibes that showcases her musical talent and potential. It is a fun, upbeat, and romantic song that is sure to win over new fans while also pleasing existing ones.

Ten over ten is available on all streaming platforms worldwide

https://azawi.ffm.to/tenoverten