Avoid handshakes, hugs during enthronement of new Archbishop- Health Ministry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health is setting up screening centres at Namirembe Cathedral as a precautionary measure against COVID 19- coronavirus, ahead of the enthronement of the Most Rev Dr Samuel Stephen Kazimba Mugalu as the 9th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday March 1, 2020. According to the Ministry, all persons attending the service will undergo screening for coronavirus (COVID -19). There will also be standby health personnel at the venue, to take them through the just created guide that has the dos and don’ts.

The don’ts in the manual include handshakes and hugs in addition to ensuring a one-meter distance from each other, the Do’s include using face masks for those with flu symptoms, hand washing and disposing off tissue used while sneezing in bins that will be provided.

While addressing journalists this morning, Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said they have already printed manuals that will be followed to avoid probable infection.

As of today, according to the Ministry of Health, 695 travelers are isolated in their homes and other residences whereby 488 are Chinese nationals, 64 non Ugandans from other countries and 143 Ugandans.

Aceng says since the disease that started in China was declared a public health emergency of international concern, the Uganda Virus Research Institute has tested 10 people with symptoms and suspected to be having coronavirus. However, they have all tested negative.

The conference this morning happened after parents of 71 Ugandan students isolated in China called for evacuating their children yesterday complaining of among others not being taken care of well. But the minister says the Chinese government has not asked that the students be evacuated and that an update from the Chinese ambassador shows they are doing well.

But even as this is happening coronavirus got to Africa this week with Egypt, Algeria and Nigeria registering positive cases. According to the World Health Organisation, by yesterday, China had confirmed 78,630 cases, including 2,747 deaths. Outside China, there were 3,474 cases in 44 countries and 54 deaths.

URN