Aviation experts call for better intra-African air connectivity

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | International aviation industry experts have challenged African governments to accelerate the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), an initiative of the African Union (AU) to liberalize air transportation on the continent.

Adopted in 2015 as AU’s flagship project to achieve Agenda 2063, the Single Air Transport Market aims to create a solitary unified air transport market in Africa, liberalize civil aviation, and spur Africa’s economic integration plan.

The experts made the call on Monday at the ongoing 55th General Assembly of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Speke Resort in Kampala. The three-day Assembly 19-21 November 2023 has attracted over 500 delegates is being conducted under the theme, “Strides to Transform Aviation for Development.”

Kamil Al-Awadhi, the Regional Vice President for Africa and Middle East (AME) at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), an agency that advocates for airlines’ safety and security standards pointed out that African governments keep on increasing charges and taxes on spare parts that get fitted on their aircraft, yet, they do not prioritize investments to improve the aviation infrastructure.

Emily Mburu-Ndoria, the Director of Trade Services and Intellectual Property Rights at the African Continental Trade Area – AfCFTA Secretariat under the AU observed that with the vast distances between African countries and cities, liberalization of air transport is inevitable owing to the poor road, port, and railway infrastructure that constrains efficient transportation of both goods earmarked for export and passengers.

Responding about Uganda’s position readiness to embrace the single air transport market, Gen. Edward Katumba, the Minister of Works and Transport says the Government is yet to align its legal regime with the principles of the Single African Air Transport Market to allow free movement of citizens, goods, and services without restrictions.

Africa’s air transport industry with 55 member states has always been a relatively small player compared with the global industry yet it offers great potential for growth and economic development by fostering trade, tourism, and foreign investment initiatives.

A report by the International Air Transport Association revealed that airlines worldwide carried 3.4 billion passengers in 2022 compared to the 2.2 billion realized in 2021. Out of the number, African Airlines carried 67 million passengers, representing a 55.8 percent growth, only 2 percent of the global traffic.

The report which was presented by Abderahmane Berthe, AFRAA’s Secretary Genera revealed that 85% of the intra-Africa flights currently are direct while the remaining 15 percent connecting. Only 21 percent of the direct flights are operated under 5th freedom traffic rights, which remains a challenge.

According to the report, the average Passenger Load Factor recorded in Africa for 2022 was 71.6 percent a 10.6 percent increase compared to 2021. However, this is seven percent less than the global average. The mismatch between capacity and demand and the limited commercial cooperation between local carriers may explain this low performance in terms of load factor in Africa.

According to IATA, the cargo volume increased 68 percent from 2021 to 2022. African airlines moved 960 thousand tons of freight, representing 96.7 percent of 2019. The African region represents 2 percent of the world’s total freight.

Notably, in 2023, Northern Africa accounts for 39.5 percent of the total African air traffic, followed by Central and West Africa at 21.7 percent, Southern Africa at 19.4 percent, and Eastern Africa at 19.3 percent.

The African Airlines Association estimates the revenue loss for 2022 at USD 3.5 billion, about 13.219 trillion Shillings representing 20 percent of 2019 revenues. The Association anticipates that narrow down the loss to USD 1 billion (3.777 trillion Shillings) in 2023.

URN