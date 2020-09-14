Auxiliary isolation centre opens at Moroto prisons

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |

Moroto Regional Referral Hospital and Uganda Prison Services authorities have opened an auxiliary treatment centre at Moroto prisons following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district.

Dr. Ben Watmon, the Director Moroto Regional Referral Hospital, says the decision was reached in an emergency meeting held on Sunday night at Mt. Moroto Hotel to solicit support from partners for case management at the two isolation centres under the Referral Hospital.

The meeting was attended by the Director-General of Health Services in the Health Ministry, J.B Tumwebaze and senior prison officers. Dr. Watmon says it was necessary to open the auxiliary treatment unit at Moroto prisons as the district has become a hot spot for the Covid19 pandemic.

He told the meeting that they had to declare an emergency after close to 100 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past few weeks. Dr. Watmon explains that they since April 2020 tested at least 8, 000 samples. He stressed the need for partners to support case management, contact tracing, and evacuation of positive cases.

This comes a day after Dr. Watmon told Uganda Radio Network in an exclusive interview that the hospital couldn’t handle more Covid19 cases since they have run out of essential items like testing kits, masks, and sanitizers.

He also observed that there is need to conduct regular disinfection of the hospital premises and appealed for logistical support to ensure that the health system at the Referral runs effectively.

Stanley Ayivu of Rites- E pledged to support the new isolation unit with water supply, sanitizers, masks and fuel. He, however, didn’t quantify their support pending submission of the budget and planned activities by Moroto Regional Referral Hospital.

The budget request is due to be submitted to partners by close of business on Monday. Dr. Kenneth Kabali, the WHO expert urged the partners to strengthen daily data and reporting systems across the nine districts of Karamoja to inform their response.

