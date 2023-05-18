Authorities struggle to handle unclaimed bodies at Luwero Hospital

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Luwero town authorities are facing challenges in managing the increasing number of unclaimed bodies at Luwero Hospital. On average, three bodies are dropped at the hospital every week, sourced from accident and murder scenes, as well as other incidents.

Out of the seven bodies dropped off by the police last week, three remain unclaimed. Living Twazagye, the Luwero District Police Commander, says that the role of the police is to collect the bodies from the scenes and deliver them to the hospital for postmortem examination to aid in investigations, particularly in criminal cases.

He explains that some bodies are claimed by bereaved families, while unclaimed bodies are supposed to be buried at a public cemetery with the assistance of the town council and the hospital. However, Robert Lukenge, the Administrator of Luwero Hospital, clarifies that the hospital’s responsibility is limited to conducting postmortem examinations to assist in investigations and the actual burial should be arranged by the town council authorities.

Lukenge expresses concern that the task of burying unclaimed bodies has been left to the hospital, despite its limited budget to cover the costs. Additionally, the hospital mortuary lacks a refrigerator and sufficient space to store bodies for an extended period, which affects their preservation. The hospital has appealed to both the Luwero town council and the district to address the issue and alleviate the burden of burial costs.

Chris Johns Buwembo, the LC 3 Chairperson of Luwero town council, acknowledges the problem but mentions their own lack of funds to bury the bodies daily. He says that they are also facing challenges in finding sufficient space for burial and are actively searching for an alternative site.

Erastus Kibirango, the Luwero District LC V Chairperson, reveals that they have engaged a consultant to develop a master plan for the hospital, which includes the construction of a modern mortuary. As the district seeks funds for this project, he urges the town council to allocate funds for burying unclaimed bodies and acquiring land for a new public cemetery.

Last year, Nakaseke district faced a similar issue and resolved to acquire land for a public cemetery in Ngoma town to handle unclaimed bodies from the area and alleviate the congestion in Nakaseke Hospital’s mortuary. The hospital’s budget was strained as they spent at least 70,000 Shillings to bury each body.

URN