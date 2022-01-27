Authorities rush to repair road to Governor Mutebile’s home

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities of the Northern division in Kabale municipality on Wednesday evening rushed to rehabilitate Mutebile road ahead of the burial of Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, the Bank of Uganda Governor who died in Nairobi on Sunday.

At around 6:30pm, our reporter made a survey along the 1.5-kilometer road that branches from Kabale-Kisoro road in Kijuguta and found operators of Kabale municipality grader and compactor busy with road works. Until Mutebire’s death, the road was in a bad state covered with potholes and clouds of dust.

Our reporter was told by machine operators re-opening up the road that parts of it have been bushy. The operators were also seen backfilling potholes with murram. They were also seen doing ‘spot murram’ at some areas that had a lot of dust.

Isaac Musinguzi Rushoga, Northern division LC3 chairman told our reporter that they acquired the equipment from the district works department to rehabilitate the road as an emergency.

Asked why they had not worked on the road before Mutebile’s death to help locals, Musinguzi angrily said that they have procedures they follow to work on roads, and declined to comment further about the matter.

Meanwhile, our reporter saw district security and political officials holding a meeting at the deceased’s home in Muruhita-Rwakatojo village. Uganda Peoples Defense Forces soldiers and police officers were also seen patrolling the home and nearby trading centre.

Our reporter managed to see Nelson Nshangabasheija, Kabale district LC5 chairman, Abel Ruganza, Kabale district police commander, and David Tumusiime, a Kigezi region police detective official, and renowned businessman Ivan Mbabazi Batuma chairing the meeting.

Mutebile 72, died on Sunday morning at Nairobi hospital where he was admitted on December 31, 2021, after he collapsed due to complications related to diabetes.

He had been in and out of the hospital in recent years mainly in Uganda and India, with sources at the bank pointing to diabetic-related sicknesses, which have led to failing kidneys recently.

URN