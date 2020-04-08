Authorities forcefully vaccinate children of christian cult group members

Kaberamaido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twenty five children belonging to members of a Christian cult group in Kaberamaido district have forcefully been vaccinated. They are among 40 members of the cult who were arrested by police for defying the suspension of congregational prayers as part of the COVID-19 preventive measures.

The group members neither believe in education, science or any of other government programs. They spend most of their time praying in the homes of their group members waiting to ascend to heaven. Without any formal name for identification, the group encourages members to sell all their belongings to prepare for heaven.

After interrogating the group, the security team in Kaberamaido decided to organise mandatory vaccine fir the children of the cult church members. Margret Anyinge, the Assistant Nursing Officer Kaberamaido Hospital, says the children were vaccinated against the six killer diseases.

Twelve of the children were girls who were also vaccinated against the Human Papilloma Virus for protection against cervical cancer. The children were sent back to Biyale Village in Ochero Sub County and handed over to the Village LC I Chairperson, Charles Eligu.

Janet Amuge, the Officer in Charge Child and Family Protection Unit at Kaberamaido Police Station, says they couldn’t lockup the children together with their parents since they don’t have cells for children. She explained that the parents were detained and will be produced in court later today for staging an unlawful assembly and disobeying lawful orders among others.

Kaberamaido Resident District Commissioner, Edward George Onya, says the children will be sent to school as soon as they reopen. He retaliated their stand as a district to ensure that the children don’t only go to school but also access other government programs like free treatment in health centers.

In an interview with our reporter, Charles Eligu, the LC I Chairperson Biyale village revealed that the cult started in his village in 2014. He notes that much as he tried his best to convince members of the said church to listen and participate in government programs, they never paid attention claiming that Jesus was all they needed in their lives.

Eligu said he might be compelled to send the children to their relative since he lacks the means to cater for them.

URN