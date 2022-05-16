AU deploys pre-election assessment mission to Kenya

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | The African Union (AU) on Monday disclosed the deployment of its Pre-election Assessment Mission to Kenya to observe preparations for the country’s upcoming elections.

Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has authorized the deployment of the mission to Kenya from May 16 to May 20, an AU statement issued Monday said.

The decision followed an invitation from the government of Kenya to the AU to observe the forthcoming General Elections scheduled for August 9 this year, the AU said.

The AU said its mission is deployed jointly with members of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the East African Community (EAC).

The joint AU-COMESA-EAC Mission to Kenya will consider the state of preparedness for the General Elections and the overall context in which the polls will take place, the AU said.

“The team will engage in consultations and dialogue with key political and electoral stakeholders in Kenya to promote peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections,” the statement read.

The East African nation will go to the polls on August 9 to elect a new president and national lawmakers, as well as the governors and assemblies of its 47 counties.

The August election is set to be contested between major coalition agreements – Kenya Kwanza headed by Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja which is led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In March, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta reiterated his call to Kenyans to embrace peace and live together in harmony as the country gears toward the August 9 general elections.

Kenyatta who is due to retire after completing his two-term in office emphasized that the forthcoming elections which will soon pass should not divide Kenyans.

