AU Commission lauds Chinese construction workers for success of China-aided Africa CDC project

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | The African Union Commission (AUC) has presented letters of appreciation to Chinese construction workers in recognition of their “extraordinary and professional cooperation” in the construction of the China-aided Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) headquarters.

The AUC on Friday lauded members of the Chinese engineering, technical and logistic teams at a ceremony held inside the newly-built premises of the Africa CDC headquarters in the southern suburb of the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

“We express our gratitude to the government of China for constructing such a prestigious facility, which is another symbol of Africa and China friendship,” said Angela Martins, acting director of Social Development, Culture and Sports of the AUC while presenting the letters of appreciation.

Officially inaugurated in January, the Africa CDC headquarters is a flagship project of cooperation between China and Africa.

“We expect continued support from the Chinese government in operationalizing this facility. We also look forward to strengthening friendship between China and Africa in other areas,” Martins said.

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) had undertaken the construction of the Africa CDC project while the AUC team had been the major actor in the project.

“We are celebrating the achievement from engineering, technical and logistical support, ensuring the quality standard of the facility and resolving all day-to-day challenges while maintaining the smooth progress to give us this prestigious facility,” Martins said.

Hu Changchun, head of Mission of China to the AU, said the successful completion of the Africa CDC project is the result of the joint efforts of both sides in team interaction, coordination, communication, and problem-solving, and is a model of unity and cooperation between teams from China and Africa.

“The Africa CDC project is significant in meeting a tight deadline, employing complex technology, and a high degree of specialization,” said Hu, noting that the Chinese construction company had insisted on handling each matter on a case-by-case basis and prioritized the preparation of materials for the project.

The CCECC has been hailed for overcoming multiple challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cargo shipping disruptions, and rising costs.

The Africa CDC project manager of the construction team Yang Meng said he was surprised and felt deeply honored upon receiving a letter of appreciation from the AUC. “I feel so excited and I am really proud to be part of the construction of this building which is built for the African people for disease control,” said Yang.

Rico Bien-Aime, head of the Administration and Facilitation Management in the AUC, has worked as a coordinator for the Africa CDC project.

He said both the Chinese and AUC teams had been working hard to ensure the timely completion of the project despite multiple challenges. “We are appreciating the Chinese who sacrificed for the successful completion of the flagship project.”