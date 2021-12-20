Attacks on security personnel have political agenda: Police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The deadly attacks targeting security personnel could be politically motivated, a team of police officers probing the attacks has revealed. Last month, the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola named a team led by Assistant Inspector General of Police-AIGP, Edward Ochom to probe the motive behind the killings of police officers and find ways of stopping the attacks.

However last week, unidentified assailants killed Corporal Francis Nsubuga, the officer in charge of Nakasozi police post and Special Police Constable-SPC Paul Dimba in Kiboga district. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, says the murder of the duo brings to six, the number of police personnel killed in the past four months and their guns taken.

The other victims are Corporal Alfred Okech and Police Constable Moses Kigongo, who were attacked at Busunju police station and shot dead on December 7th, 2021. The officers were responding to a robbery alarm on the fateful night.

Five assailants also attacked David Okiror and Emmanuel Okirima, both LDU personnel attached to Kakiri, and cut them with machetes before fleeing with the SMG rifles on November 25th in Wakiso district. It’s alleged that the victims were waiting for a taxi along Hoima road when the gang members attacked them.

In addition, unidentified assailants killed Sgt Gideon Emuria in Soroti district on November 30th, 2021, and made off with his firearm. On September 8th 2021, unknown assailants gunned down Corporal Richard Agaba, the former officer in charge of Ruharo police post in Mbarara district and made off with his firearm.

Enanga explains that a team of investigators point to political motives for the attacks on security officers. “Like in Ssekanyonyi, they shouted words such as “Freedom“, then in Nakasozi they made utterances clearly indicating that they are tired of this government, the reason why they attack its officers.

‘This makes the motive clearly to be political,’ Enanga said. He says that the assailants have similar intentions like other hostile groups, which attacked security personnel in the past.

He said the teams are currently reviewing the vulnerabilities of the police stations with a view of strengthening them with additional deployment. “We have strengthened some posts, others merged, and we have also updated our routines, issued new guidelines, intensified intelligence, and effectively equipped our officers as they implement their duties,” Enanga stated.

URN