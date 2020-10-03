Athletic Bilbao sign Torino winger Berenguer

Madrid, Spain | XINHUA | Athletic Club Bilbao have agreed a deal with Italian Serie A side Torino to sign 25-year-old winger Alex Berenguer.

The attacking-minded player, who began his career with Osasuna, joins Athletic Bilbao after 72 appearances in Serie A in which he scored eight goals and provided seven assists.

Berenguer will cost around 12 million euros (about 14.05 million U.S. dollars) and is contracted to Athletic Bilbao until the end of June 2024.

It is Athletic Bilbao’s first signing since January 2019.

Berenguer arrives after Athletic Bilbao produced one of their worst displays in recent memory on Thursday evening, losing 1-0 at home to newly promoted Cadiz, who played for almost 30 minutes with just nine men after having two players sent off.

Cadiz had lost their previous 13 league visits to Athletic Bilbao.

The result has increased the pressure on Athletic Bilbao coach Gaizka Garitano, whose post-match comments that “the Primera Liga is difficult for us” was criticized by the fans.

Along with Real Madrid and Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao have never been relegated.

