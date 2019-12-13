Athieno eyes new personal bests in Snowglobe swim race in Iowa

Iowa, USA | THE INDEPENDENT | US-based swimming prodigy Athieno Grace Wandera will aim to improve on all her best times when she takes on some of America’s top youngsters at the Snowglobe classic over three days from today.

DesMoines Iowa this weekend hosts a popular swimming competition that has attracted over 600 competitors from five different states. The event is also a preparation meet ahead of the 2020 Midwest All American Stars competition.

Athieno is number one in both 100 and 50 in freestyle for her state in her age category, and gets a great opportunity for her to improve on her time and improve her ranking on the US junior swimming scene. Over 123 competitors will be from Athieno’s DSMY Marlins Travel Team.

Athieno, 12, recently bettered her 50 butterfly time by 0.07 seconds, after clocking 29.88 against a previous best of 29.95 seconds. Her best time for the 100 freestyle is 56.55 seconds.

Twelve-year-old Athieno Grace Wandera already looks a candidate to be added to Uganda’s list of candidates to feature in international events in the coming years, if her performance in the US state of Iowa is anything to go by.

The DSMY Marlins Travel Team star has a time of 26.17 seconds in the 50 yards freestyle competition, a result which currently makes her the 2nd best in the state of Iowa in her age category, and 114th in the USA – after only three years in the sport.

She was a late entrant as her mother, Justine Grace Wandera, struggled to convince coaches in Waukee, Iowa that she was good enough for the sport. After first being rejected, she got a chance at 9 years when a coach of the local YMCA swimming team accepted her entry for a tryout.

She ended up by beating everyone and is now rated the best black swimmer in her age category. She is the best black swimmer in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle in Central and Midwest of the US in her age category.

Athieno Grace Wandera was born in Iowa, Waukee U.S.A on March 31, 2007 to a sporting family.

Athieno’s parents were born and raised in Uganda and they were very competitive athletes throughout their youth. Athieno’s dad is Dr. Apollo Wandera from Tororo and mum Justine Grace Wandera from Arua.

VIDEO – RECENT RACE