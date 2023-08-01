Aswa region police command zone split for effective policing

To ensure more effective policing, the Aswa Region Police Command Zone has been divided into East and West Acholi. The decision, which was initially announced by the then Inspector General of Police, General Kale Kayihura, in 2019, aimed to address challenges stemming from the region’s vast size and its proximity to the border with South Sudan.

The newly established East Acholi zone encompasses Kitgum, Lamwo, Pader, and Agago districts while the West Acholi zone includes Gulu City, Gulu district, Amuru, Omoro, and Nwoya. The previous configuration consisted of eight districts and one city under the Aswa Region Police Command Zone.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, says that the reorganization was driven by a commitment to enhance the delivery of law enforcement services and bring policing closer to the communities. With the new units commencing operations on Monday, commanders for each area have already been appointed.

Assuming the role of West Acholi commander is Tamaya Gertrude, who succeeds Damalie Nachuha, now transferred to East Kyoga. Meanwhile, Anatoli Katungwesigye will lead the East Acholi region. In a related statement earlier this year, President Museveni emphasized the importance of implementing security measures in the Acholi policing area.

He acknowledged that the region had been significantly affected by armed violence, including incidents involving cattle rustling and attacks by South Sudanese and Karamojong warriors.