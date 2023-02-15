Assailants hack Kagadi man to death

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown assailants have hacked to death a man in Kagadi district. The lifeless body of Leonard Katwesige, 30, was found lying by the roadside in Wesimbe cell, Pacwa town council at around 6:30am on Wednesday.

The body had deep cuts on the neck and face. Jenepher Kyalisiima, a resident told Uganda Radio Network that the deceased is not a resident of the area. Justus Businge, the LCIII Chairperson of Pacwa town council suspects that the deceased could have been murdered from somewhere else and his body dumped in their area.

“I condemn this kind of murder in our area and I call upon the police to expedite investigations to establish the motive of the assailants and have them arrested,” said Businge. Vincent Byamukama, the officer in charge of the Pacwa police post, says that the national identity card they found on the deceased’s body shows that he is from Kigorobya in Hoima district.

He says that police picked up the body and conveyed it to Kagadi general hospital where it is currently lying pending postmortem. Byamukama says investigations have commenced finding circumstances surrounding the incident.

URN