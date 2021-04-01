Assailant kills Ntinda restaurant manager

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are hunting for an unidentified assailant behind the killing of the manager of Chilies Fast Foods and Takeaway Restaurant in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb. Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson identifies the deceased as Isaac Mugga, who was attacked while balancing books inside the restaurant.

According to the statement from the employees, they left Mugga alone balancing books on Tuesday night before closing for the day, but they were shocked to find the restaurant wide open with his lifeless body lying in his office the next morning. CCTV footage from the next building shows a man with a covered face jumping off a motorcycle and entering the restaurant.

Detectives from Kira-road police who retrieved the footage on Wednesday evening, say the deceased put up a spirited fight before the assailant stabbed him to death.

‘Our officers have retrieved the footage both from the restaurant and Fraine supermarket that shows the suspect coming in and leaving the premises at around 11:00 pm. We have recovered the knife and other exhibits that will help investigations as the hunt for this killer continues,” said Owoyesigyire.

He said Kira-road police station has entered a case of murder and aggravated robbery.

Rafael Otto, a guard from Pentagon security company at Forex Bureaux, which is adjacent to the restaurant said that his colleague who was on the fateful night duty told him that the suspect confused himself as one of the employees or deceased’s friend who had returned to the restaurant.

”I found many people in the morning, but my colleague Okello told me he saw someone entering and thought it was one of the employees who had just returned. But he didn’t see him properly nor did he hear even the deceased raise any alarm. But we’re shocked that the manager was found dead,” said Otto”

The assailant took money, vital documents and disconnected all the computers.

James Katende, a taxi driver in Ntinda suspects the killer could have had inside help. “That time is for the night curfew, we wonder how someone gained entrance and the deceased couldn’t even make an alarm, the killer could have been familiar to him or an employee of the restaurant,” he concluded.

*****

URN