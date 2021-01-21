Asaba Ruyonga bounces back as Fort Portal city mayor

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Edson Asaba Ruyonga, the National Resistance Movement -NRM candidate, has won the Fort Portal Tourism City Mayoral race.

Ruyonga, who was the former Mayor Fort Portal Municipality from 2001 to 2016, defeated four others including the incumbent Rev Willy Kintu Muhanga, an independent candidate.

According to the results declared by the Fort Portal Returning Officer, James Mugenyi, Ruyonga garnered 15,312 votes while Muhanga got 9,699 votes.

The other contestants in the race included independent candidates Richard Muganzi who garnered 275 votes and Ivan Basaija who polled 135 votes.

In an election that had less than half of the 65,000 registered voters turning up to vote, the Alliance for National Transformation – ANT party candidate, Robert Bwango got only 93 votes.

In 2016, Muhanga, who was contesting as an independent candidate defeated Ruyonga.

Ruyonga’s last term was characterized with controversy, which explains why he could not reclaim the seat in 2016. He disagreed with the municipal technical staff and often accused them of conniving with contractors to fleece the council funds.

Ruyonga also clashed with members of the municipal council, forcing him to spend close to two years without attending council sessions.

The last nail in Ruyonga’s political coffin was when he fell out with the clergy. While at a campaign, Ruyonga referred to the clergy as paupers infested with jiggers and bedbugs.

The clergy led by Bishop Reuben Kisembo of Rwenzori Diocese took offence with Asaba’s statements. The clergy from different churches took to the podium in a show of solidarity for Rev. Muhanga and asked Christians to vote for a leader who respects the electorate and is God-fearing.

Before joining politics, Muhanga was the parish priest of St. John’s Church in Kagote, West Division, where he served for more than five years.

