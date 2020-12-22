AS Kigali coach warns KCCA FC ahead of confederation cup tie

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Head coach of Rwanda Premier League side AS Kigali has warned that KCCA FC ahead of their first leg match of the CAF Confederation Cup in Kigali on Wednesday at the Nyamirambo Stadium.

Eric Nshimiyimana told Uganda Radio Network (URN) on phone that they are determined to pick a comfortable win at home before traveling to Kampala for the return leg between January 5-6th.

Nshimiyimana has vowed to make sure they use home ground advantage before the return leg.

“I know KCCA FC is a good side. But we have managed to watch several videos of their matches and know how we shall approach the match,” said the former Rwanda International.

But despite traveling to Kigali without the head coach Mike Mutebi and some players for medical reasons, KCCA FC’s assistant coach Morley Byekwaso has said they are ready to prove a point.

AS Kigali qualified for the second round of the preliminary stage after eliminating Orapa FC from Botswana. After losing the first leg 2-1 away, AS Kigali won 1-0 to sail through on an away goal’s rule.

On the other hand, KCCA were among the teams which received a bye to the next second round of the competition having accumulated ranking points over a period of time.

Last season, AS Kigali were knocked out of the Confederation Cup in the first round by another Ugandan side, Proline FC.

********

URN