Arua regional hospital hit by shortage of specialists

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a shortage of specialists at Arua Regional Referral hospital, which handles patients from West Nile Region, Eastern DRC and South Sudan. The most affected include Ear, Nose and Throat-ENT, Blood and Pathology departments.

Dr. Sam Okuonzi, the chairperson Board of Directors Arua Regional Referral Hospital, says only seven out of the required specialists are available. He says most of the departments are struggling without specialists, which affects service delivery.

Currently, Arua Regional Referral hospital relies on medical interns and attaches from Medicines Sans Frontiers-MSF, who mainly handle HIV, TB and related illnesses.

Dr. Philbert Nyeko, the Director Arua Regional Referral Hospital, says the limited budgetary allocation over the years has further made it difficult to hire specialists locally.

Arua district LC V 5 chairperson, Sam Wadri Nyakua castigates Ministry of Health for failing to prioritise the Regional Referral hospital, which he says act as shock absorbers for Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Reports also indicate that the few specialised doctors at the hospital spend most of their time in their private clinics.

******

URN