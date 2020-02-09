Arua receives 30,000 doses of anthrax, black quarter vaccines

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua district has received 30,000 dozes of Anthrax and Black Quarter vaccines to manage the threat of the diseases in refugee settlements in Odupi, Omugo, Uriama, parts of Rhino Camp and refugee hosting communities.

The vaccines valued at Shillings 90 million were donated by Food and Agricultural Organization and were handed over to the Arua District Veterinary Officer, Dr. Willy Nguma on Saturday.

Dr. Willy Nguma, who is also the Focal Point Person One Health West Nile, says the dozes are half of what they expected and will only serve 50-percent of the targeted animals.

Records from Arua District Veterinary department show that at least four people have died, 20 others infected after consuming infected meat and over 3000 animals succumbed to anthrax over the past three years. Many refugees in Invepi and Rhino entered with their animals without screening, which the veterinary officers, say has increased the risk of animal diseases in settlements and host communities.

FAO has also donated two solar powered freezers to the district for storing the vaccines. One of the freezers has already been set up in Omugo Sub County in Terego for easy access to Invepi and Uriama Sub Counties and refugee camps.

The donation has left out some of the high risk areas of Pawor, Rigbo and parts of Rhino Camp now in Madi Okollo.

However, the Madi-Okollo LC V Chairperson, Genesis Acema, says his council has allocated some funds to procure vaccines as they wait for the intervention of the Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Ministry.

The vaccination program, which is expected to take three weeks will commence next week.

Dr. Nguma has warned residents to desist from consuming carcasses of dead animals, unboiled or half boiled milk and seek proper diagnosis in case they are ill.

