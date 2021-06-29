Arua police stuck with abandoned Rwandese woman and her 2 daughters

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Child and Family Protection Unit of Police in Arua is stuck with a Rwandese woman and her two daughters after she abandoned by her Tanzanian husband in Arua.

Harriet Korodina, 28 years and her two daughters Kemirembe Bertina, 9 years and one identified as Happy, 2 years were found in Barifa forest by a Good Samaritan after they were trying to look for the road from Arua to Kampala and brought to Arua CPS.

Korodina who only speaks Kinyarwanda and some Luganda told the police that her husband identified as Jackson Jambiyer, 30 years of age is a Tanzanian national who picked them from Mutukula where they lived in April this year and told them to move to Arua where they could find a better living.

She said on reaching Arua, Jackson took them to a house in the outskirts of Arua where he paid rent for a month and started making and selling ‘Mandazi’ for one month but suddenly disappeared from the home and is nowhere to be seen to date.

According to Korodina, the little food they had got finished and with her two children, they have been relying on food handouts from the neighbours until it became difficult to get further assistance forcing her to collect her belongings and children and start to look for the road to Kampala.

She added that her husband disappeared and could not be traced since he has no mobile phone.

Speaking to URN today, Jimmy Anguyo, the Child and Family Protection Unit head at Arua CPS said they are now stuck with the woman and her two children and he has been forced to feed them on his own account for the last two days.

He says they are now appealing to people of goodwill to come to their aid and support the woman and her two children as police finds ways to relocate them back to Mutukula.

According to statistics from the police in Arua, they receive at least a case of child or family abandonment by men on daily basis.

Anguyo has condemned the practice and appealed to men and parents against running away from responsibilities even if life gets hard but rather to share their challenges with neighbours and friends for assistance.

URN