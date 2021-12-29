Arua police destroys 20 bags of impounded opium

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Arua are hunting for an unidentified man who abandoned 20 bags of opium estimated at UGX 20 Million in a tricycle.

The man reportedly abandoned the tricycle after spotting a police patrol vehicle along the Arua-Logiri road.

The tricycle registration number UFH 240U and its contents were abandoned along a climbing lane near Kafu forest in Logiri sub county.

Moses Jokende, the OC operations Arua CPS said it was by chance that they landed on the abandoned opium as they patrolled along Arua-Logiri road.

Meanwhile, Ephraim Simambo, the in-charge Forensic Services Arua CPS explained that on seeing the police vehicle descending, the rider spotted and abandoned the tricycle along the inclination and fled.

Josephine Angucia, the Police Spokesperson for West Nile said permission was immediately sought from the Court to have the opium destroyed since it was already causing a health hazard to police officers where it was kept at the CPS.

According to Angucia, many cases of mental illness (madness) and increased crimes in the region are largely attributed to substance abuse especially opium smocking by the energetic young men.

Opium is currently grown by most cassava producers along the West Nile border with DR Congo (Koboko, Maracha, Arua City, Arua district, Zombo and Pakwach) with most of it sold to DR Congo where there is reportedly ready market.

