ARUA: Museveni orders probe into market lockup allocation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) to investigate irregularities in the allocation of lockups and stalls at Arua central Market.

While addressing a public rally at the West Nile golf ground in Arua City on Wednesday, Museveni said that he received a report from the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), indicating that Arua city council officials irregularly allocated lockups, stall and public utilities in the market to themselves as opposed to the original vendors.

The President who is currently in West Nile region tour on investment and wealth creation further likened the challenges at the market to the past Wandegeya market woes where the local leaders erroneously allocated lockups and stalls to themselves before later sub renting it out to vendors.

Museveni told the locals that the complaints over the allocation of stalls and lock ups in the newly constructed market is a very simple issue which will soon be handled by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

When tasked to explain the challenges affecting the main market, the Arua Resident City Commissioner Alice Akello confirmed to the president that her office is aware of irregularities in the market.

Akello further said that she was tasked by the minister for Local government, Raphael Magyezi in July last year to probe the allocation of spaces in the new market which she has submitted to relevant authorities for intervention.

Arua main market which is located in Arua central division was constructed with funds from African Development Bank at a tune of Shs34.9 billion under the second phase of the Market and Agricultural trade improvement program (MATIP II).

The market commenced operations in January last year following the relocation of at least 2,992 vendors. However, up to date at least 782 stalls and lockups have remained unallocated in the newly constructed market due to the unresolved conflicts.

