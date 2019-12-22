Arua municipality councilors impressed by progress on multi-billion stadium

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Councilors in Arua Municipality have commended the progress of works on the multi-billion Arua Hill Stadium.

The 40,000 Seater Stadium complex comprising Business units and Apartments is being constructed by Joadah Consults with funding from Development Infrastructure, a local construction company at a tune of over UGX 20 Billion.

During a site visit on Saturday, the political leaders expressed hope that the project will meet the set deadline of December 2020 to address the employment, business and talent needs of the region in the near future

Isa Kato, the Mayor Arua Municipality says their longtime dream of having a value addition to the playground to promote sports talent and entrepreneurship in the region will come true. According to Kato, once completed the stadium project will also open up Arua and West Nile to the rest of the country and the continent as a whole.

Eng. Joel Aita, the Managing Director Joadah Consult says the idea is to have a living stadium which has businesses running 24 hours a day and seven days a week as it’s the case in many other cities now.

The project is expected to be commissioned by December 2020 by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

******

URN