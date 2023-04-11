Arua man dead, wife arrested

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Arua city are holding a woman on murder charges after she allegedly hit her husband to death using a saucepan in domestic brawl.

Mary Asianzu Racheal, 30, allegedly murdered her husband identified as Rogers Mundua aged 35 years and a resident a Ewanyapa cell, Komite ward, Ayivu Division in Arua city.

According to police the killing occurred on Monday morning at about 2:00am shortly after the couple returned from an outing on Easter Sunday from Carnivore Royal Pub Ediofe, which is located few meters from their home.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile region police spokesperson, the deceased together with the wife allegedly returned home drunk and started quarrelling which resulted into a fight. Angucia further notes that in the ensuing fight the deceased was hit with a saucepan in the ribs which made him fall down unconscious.

The deceased passed away at Arua Regional Referral Hospital after he was rushed there for treatment by the very wife who hit him.

Stephen Buga, the LC 1 chairperson of Ewanyapa cell in Arua city confirmed to Uganda Radio Network that he got to know about the incident at around 7:00am after he was informed by one of the residents. According to Buga, the suspect has been working as a tailor at Ediofe trading center at the time of the incident.

“They are in my village and what I know is Mary Asianzu Racheal has been working as a tailor in one of the shops near her residence”, he said.

The body of the deceased has been handed over to the relatives for burial after police had a post mortem carried out this morning. Meanwhile the suspect is being detained at Arua Central Police Station as investigations continue.

According to the police Annual Crime report 2022, a total of 301 cases of murder as a result of domestic violence were recorded last year.

URN