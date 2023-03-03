ARUA: Leaders threaten to close abattoir over poor hygiene

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Arua city councilors are demanding the immediate closure of the main abattoir because of poor hygiene. Located along Iddi Amin road in Arua City Central Division, the abattoir operates in dilapidated structures and lacks running water and drainage systems, electricity, and sanitary facilities for the butchers.

The slaughter slabs and some parts of the building have cracks, something the councilors say makes it unfit for the slaughter of animals for human consumption. The abattoir was constructed in the 1970s to handle 14 heads of cattle.

However, it now handles an average of 25 heads of cattle daily. The facility has not undergone any major renovation over the past 20 years. Godfrey Anguyo, the representative of Ayivu North wonders why the facility is still operational when the government directed the council to cease using the facility over two years ago.

Doreen Onyiru, the Arua city female youth councilor wants the abattoir relocated to a new location since the continued use of the facility poses a big health risk to the local communities in the city.

Similarly, Sam Ndaa, the Ayivu North East councilor notes that Arua city needs a modern abattoir. According to Ndaa, there is a need for the city to revisit its plans of constructing a modern facility since they secured land in Tanganyika ward in Central division for the purpose in 2015.

Arua city Mayor Wadri Sam Nyakua says that his office is aware of the dire situation at the abattoir and concurs with the councilors that the facility is closed and temporary slaughter slabs are secured for the time being. He blames the delay to rehabilitate the abattoir or constructing a modern abattoir on a lack of funds and land.

In March last year, butchers protested over the dilapidated state of the facility which they said may collapse on them if nothing is done by the authorities.

