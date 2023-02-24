Arua Kadhi to name and shame Muslims involved in homosexuality

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheikh Abu Jaffer, the Kadhi of Arua Muslim District has vowed to name and shame Muslims involved in homosexual practices in an effort to counter the growing threat of the vice.

According to Sheikh Abu Jaffer, he will not protect any Muslim faithful who will be found practicing homosexuality within the Arua Muslim district since Islam strictly prohibits same-sex relationships.

He was speaking at a press conference ahead of the Friday dedicated preaching against the growing threat of homosexuality and LGBTQI agenda in the country targeting mainly young people.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Imran Abdunoor Ssali, the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC Religious Affairs Secretary directed all Kadhis to use their Friday sermons, radio, and television programs to speak against homosexual practices in the country.

Ibrahim Shaban Candia, the Patron of the Uganda Muslim Students Association for the West Nile region explains that it’s sad that many young people, mostly those in schools are being lured into homosexuality with the promises of money.

He revealed their plans to roll out a sensitization campaign to inculcate strong religious values among the students in a bid to fight the vice.

Mariam Muhammed, the secretary for women and children under the Arua Muslim district council used the press conference to caution parents to be extra cautious when selecting schools for their children. She urged them not to only focus on excellent academic performance while choosing schools for their children but rather take them to schools that can facilitate their holistic development.

Haddad Salim, the legal advisor to Arua Muslim District Council, says there is a need for the government to come up with more deterrent laws to stop the vice from spreading to the community.

Over the past few days, a number of religious institutions among them the Interreligious Council of Uganda-IRCU have openly expressed concern about the increased promotion of the LGBTQI agenda in the country. In Uganda, homosexuality remains illegal, according to the penal code act, and can lead to life imprisonment.

URN