Arua hospital runs out of protective gowns for health workers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health workers at Arua hospital COVID-19 treatment centre have run out of protective gowns.

According to the members of the district surveillance team, it’s now more than a month since they ran out of the much needed personal protective equipment to work at the treatment centre and also pick up COVID-19 suspects in the community.

Dr Philbert Nyeko, the director Arua regional referral hospital says due to the absence of the disposable gowns, they have now resorted to using overalls. He however says that the overalls cause excessive heat while in the COVID-19 treatment centre.

Members of Arua District Covid-19 Rapid Response and Surveillance Team note that the absence of disposable gowns has put most of the frontline health workers at risk of contracting the pandemic.

Manase Anziku, the district health inspector Arua has called on well-wishers to donate protective gowns for medical workers to use during the COVID-19 fight.

Last month, doctors under the Uganda Medical Association asked medical workers to lay down their tools if they are not provided with Personal Protective Equipment- PPE.

According to the association, the body has recorded several cases where health workers have not been provided with PPEs.

******

URN