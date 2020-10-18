Arua registers two new Covid-19 deaths

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua regional referral hospital has registered two more cases of coronavirus related deaths, both male adults.

The two deaths bring to four the number of deaths registered so far due to Covid-19 in Arua district.

The acting district health officer Arua Paul Bishop Drileba confirmed the passing on of the two adults and said they both presented with signs and symptoms of Covid-19.

One of the two is a retired teacher in Arua who is said to have had a long illness and was admitted at Arua regional referral hospital, at the time of his death, his samples were taken and found positive.

Drileba added that the other victim was referred to Arua hospital from Koboko health center four but further referred to Mulago national referral hospital where he also succumbed to covid-19. The body of the teacher was buried on Saturday morning while that of the one who died in Mulago was being transported for burial in Arua on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dr. Filbert Nyeko, the director Arua regional referral hospital has cautioned the public to take SOPs seriously to avoid rising cases of infections and possible deaths due to covid-19.

The first covid-19 death was registered on 27th September after a prominent businessman in Arua, a resident of Ambeku village in former Oluko sub county, Ayivu East Division of Arua city. He died at Arua regional hospital after he had been referred for further management from Rhema private hospital. The businessman reportedly fell sick with flue and cough and was delayed at home and later rushed to Rhema before he was referred to Arua hospital where he breathed his last and his samples upon testing showed positive results.

The second case is of a man from Ayivu West who reportedly presented with cough and flue and died upon arrival at Arua hospital and upon testing of his samples, he was found positive with covid-19.

URN