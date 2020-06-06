Arua hospital discharges three COVID-19 patients

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua Regional Referral Hospital has discharged three people after successfully recovering from COVID-19, bringing the number of all those discharged to eight.

The three, all adult male truck drivers; two from Oli division and one from Dadamu sub county in Arua district are part of 29 locals who were admitted at the regional COVID-19 treatment centre after testing positive from Elegu border and some of their contacts. They were sent home on Friday.

Arua Hospital Director Dr Philbert Nyeko said that the hospital has discharged eight patients so far but warned the public against stigmatizing the discharged persons. He says discharging the patients is a success story for Arua and West Nile region.

Meanwhile Dr Gilbert Aniku, the team leader of Arua hospital COVID-19 treatment centre implored the communities within Arua and West Nile to take strict measures to minimize the spread of the pandemic adding that they are already getting overwhelmed with cases in the region.

Khalsum Abdu, the deputy Mayor of Arua Municipality said there is a need to heighten security at the isolation and quarantine centres to avoid suspects escaping into communities.

Arua RDC Nahori Oya commended the health workers for working tirelessly to ensure that the patients recover and urged the public to observe COVID-19 preventive guidelines saying the pandemic is already with the communities, requiring that people refrain from bad communal cultures.

According to the hospital authorities, as the pandemic takes root in communities, there are outstanding challenges of lack of space, PPEs, personal effects for the cases in isolation and quarantine, fear of contracting COVID-19 among health workers and stigma which they say needs urgent attention to contain the situation.

