Arua district lacks drivers for ambulances donated by MP Osoru

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The six ambulances that were donated to Arua district by the Woman MP Moureen Osoru have no drivers, the district LC 5 Vice chairman Boniface Alioni has revealed.

Alioni was clarifying to why the district failed to send an ambulance to pick the a patient from Ediofe dispensary few days ago. The patient was eventually rolled on a wheel chair by a nurse for two kilometres to Arua referral hospital.

The LC5 Vice Chairman made it clear that the district has not recruited and trained drivers to manage the ambulances.

The ambulances were officially commissioned by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga on March 6th at Onduparaka FC’s Green Light Stadium. Currently Arua district health office has two ambulances, six given by Woman MP Osoru, while the Arua referral hospital has four of them.

Alioni says the absence of drivers for the four ambulances has put pressure on the other two ambulances the district has with their drivers often fatigued by too much work.

Meanwhile, the RDC Arua Nahori Oya has ordered for the retraining of the available district drivers on how to drive and manage ambulances. He says the situation of a nurse from Ediofe rolling a patient on a wheel chair was because of lack of ambulances.

However, Donath Eswelu, the Chief Administrative Officer Arua says the six people who where appointed to take up the driving jobs have not shown up for induction making the situation more difficult. He adds that the COVID -19 lock down has also caused a lot of wear and tear of the available ambulances and also need for more drivers so that they can work in shifts.

Despite the six ambulances not being in full use, Arua district is already grappling with shortage of fuel to run the vehicles.

URN