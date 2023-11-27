Arua City engineer refunds sh28m to road fund

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua City Engineer Charles Omona has been released on Police Bond after refunding a sum of close to sh28 million he is accused of embezzling.

Omona was arrested on Thursday, November 23, 2023, by a team from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit over allegations of embezzling money meant to rehabilitate roads within the city.

According to a statement released by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Omona, together with other suspects still at large, irregularly transferred over sh56 million from the Arua City’s Treasury single account to the imprest account in a yet-to-be-identified bank and withdrew it in cash.

It’s alleged that during the month of June 2023, the suspect and others still at large irregularly processed and transferred the money.

However, the money was reportedly handed over to Omona to pay service providers who did some roadwork and maintenance of Works Department vehicles. Instead, he reportedly used part of the money to solve his domestic problems, according to the state House Anti-corruption unit.

West Nile Region Police Spokesperson Josephine Angucia says that on Thursday, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit team recivered sh5 million from the suspect’s home in Arua Academy Cell, Arua Central Division. She adds that Omona has now been released on police bond after his wife paid a balance of sh23.6 million.

Despite being on police bond, Omona is expected to report to the State House Ant-Corruption Unit in Kampala this week as investigations continue.

*****

URN